The All Blacks may have broken Welsh hearts for the 30th straight time on Sunday but it didn't take them long to start mending them.

Wales Online reports that fullback Damian McKenzie gifted his boots to a 7-year-old Welsh fan and second five-eighth Sonny Bill Williams was also praised by a local for waiting for photographs.

Rugby-obsessed Wales fan Corey scored some memorabilia thanks to his mother's last-minute decision to gift him a ticket to the clash in Cardiff.

"We are a rugby-mad family and try to get tickets to whatever we can," mother Toni Read told the news website.

"We had tickets for New Zealand so thought we would have a night without the children."

After the game, a number of All Blacks came to their section following the 33-18 defeat.

"He was totally shocked – he didn't know what to say," Read told Wales Online.

"They all took their time out to have their photos with him with their family around.

"Other people were asking to take pictures of him and the boots; he's a little celebrity.

"He can't wait to go to school tomorrow with the pictures."

Williams also made the day for several Welsh fans after spending time outside of the All Blacks hotel in Cardiff to take photos.