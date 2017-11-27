Brodie Retallick was the best All Black of 2017 according to the Herald player ratings.

The lock had an average player rating of 7.9 during his eight test appearances this season, including two nine ratings.

Loosie Liam Squire had the next best average (7.6) edging out rookie winger Rieko Ioane (7.5).

There were 14 ratings of nine recorded during the season with Retallick (first Lions test, opening Bledisloe Cup win), Damian McKenzie (in Argentina and South Africa) and Rieko Ioane (Sydney and Cardiff) all achieving the mark twice.

Jordie Barrett in the third Lions test, Beauden Barrett against South Africa in Albany, Kieran Read and Israel Dagg, both in the first Lions test, Anton Lienert-Brown and TJ Perenara against Samoa, SBW in the loss in Brisbane and Vaea Fifita nine against Argentina also recorded nine ratings.

‌

The only player to get a perfect 10 was South African hooker Malcolm Marx in his side's one-point defeat to the All Blacks in Cape Town.

The lowest rating of the year was SBW's one for becoming just the third All Black to be sent off in a test, following his red card against the Lions in Wellington.

Average Herald player ratings for 2017 (min four ratings)

Brodie Retallick 7.9

Liam Squire 7.6

Rieko Ioane 7.5

Beauden Barrett 7.3

Kieran Read 7.3

Joe Moody 7.3

Damian McKenzie 7.1

Ryan Crotty 7

Vaea Fifita 7

Dane Coles 7

Israel Dagg 7

Ben Smith 7

Aaron Smith 6.9

Sam Whitelock 6.9

Anton Lienert-Brown 6.9

Waisake Naholo 6.8

Sam Cane 6.8

Nepo Laulala 6.7

Luke Romano 6.6

Codie Taylor 6.5

Kane Hames 6.5

Scott Barrett 6.5

Jerome Kaino 6.5

Sonny Bill Williams 6.4

TJ Perenara 6.4

Wyatt Crockett 6.1

Ofa Tu'ungafasi 6.1

Lima Sopoaga 6.1

Ardie Savea 6.1

Luke Whitelock 6

Owen Franks 6

Charlie Faumuina 6

Matt Todd 6

Nathan Harris 5.4

Less than four ratings

Jordie Barrett 8

Nehe Milner-Skudder 7.6

David Havili 7.5

Julian Savea 7

Tawera Kerr-Barlow 6.5

Ngani Laumape 6.3

Malakai Fekitoa 6

Patrick Tuipulotu 6

Aaron Cruden 5.3