A good natured Tongan protest has moved from the waterfront up Auckland's Queen Street.

This is the second night of protests over what many felt was an unjust decision that dumped Tonga out of the tournament.

Flag flying protestors have been chanting "give us our win" before heading uptown.

Image 4 of 8: There were plenty of smiles despite Tonga's disappointing loss. Photo / Brett Phibbs Image 5 of 8: Flags stand out against the evening sky. Photo / Brett phibbs Image 6 of 8: Fans believe Tonga's final try should have been allowed. Photo / Brett Phibbs Image 7 of 8: Nowhere is off limits to flag-waving fans. Photo / Brett Phibbs Image 8 of 8: Despite the seriousness for calls for a review, there was a carnival atmosphere. Photo / Brett Phibbs

But it's mostly smiles and cheering from those marching, as flag flying cars drive past honking to show their support.

A social media post shared online today said last night's march at the same location received media exposure.

It urged supporters to again turnout on Quay and Queen Streets in the CBD to push World Cup organisers to take another look at the refereeing decision.

Tongan rugby league fans protest the disallowed try in the Rugby League World Cup semi-final against England. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Hundreds of protesters were in the city last night, singing and dancing through the streets.

Police say they are aware a number of Tongan supporters "are keen to have another gathering this evening".

"Police are keen for the public of Auckland to be able to go about their business, and any ad-hoc celebrations will likely have a large impact on commuters," Auckland City District Shift Commander, Senior Sergeant Matt Rogers said.

"Police have a number of staff in the area who will deal with any matter as required."

Senior Sergeant Rogers said police were also aware of social media reports that the King of Tonga is supportive of and encouraging the protest.

"This is not the case."