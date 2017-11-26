Sir Clive Woodward predicts the All Blacks are only going to get better.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, the former England coach said although the world champions haven't been perfect this season, they had still lost only twice and blooded a dozen new All Blacks.

''We have all been warned. New Zealand have had a tough year and been hit by injuries and unavailabilities.

''There was a feeling they might be vulnerable at the end of a long season and missing some big name players in Cardiff, but yet again they produced something special.

''Everybody is trying to find chinks in their armour and occasionally you think you might have identified something — Scotland went toe-to-toe with them last week by playing at a high tempo for 80 minutes — but the truth is New Zealand are still the best team in the world.

The performance against Wales on Sunday was typical of good New Zealand performances.

''Wales extended them for 50 minutes but crucially didn't take their chances.

''New Zealand always have world-class players in their side and they invariably produce the magic moments at exactly the right time.

''It was the remarkable Rieko Ioane with his second try the moment of the weekend.''