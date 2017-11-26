All Blacks number 10 Beauden Barrett has joined Richie McCaw as the only other player to win back-to-back player of the year gongs at the World Rugby awards in Monaco.

Barrett was today named World Rugby's best male player, beating out teammate Rieko Ioane, Australia's Israel Folau, England and Lions first-five Owen Farrell and England and Lions lock Maro Itoje.

The 26-year-old scored 168 points in 13 tests this year including six tries and a record 45 conversions.

He joins McCaw and Dan Carter as the only players to win the top player award multiple times with his former teammates both winning the accolade three times.

Advertisement

It wasn't a clean sweep for the All Blacks however. They were handed their third defeat of 2017 but this one won't hurt as much. The Black Ferns beat their male counterparts to be named team of the year.

The women's Rugby World Cup champions won the award ahead of Rugby Championship winners and Six Nations champions England, while star winger Portia Woodman was named women's player of the year.

Your World Rugby Men's Player of the Year in association with Mastercard, for the second year in a row is@AllBlacks flyer @beaudenbarrett #WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/8ebUyBkctr — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 26, 2017

"Honestly they make me look good," Woodman said on being presented the to female award.

Eddie Jones was named coach of the year ahead of Steve Hansen and Warren Gatland. England lost just one test this season under Jones as they captured the Six Nations title.

Congratulations to @PortiaWoodman who has won the World Rugby Women's Player of the Year award for 2017! #WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/AGfOu51ofA — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 26, 2017



A humble Jones said that Hansen deserved to be up there claiming the award instead.

Ioane capped off a stellar season by being named breakthrough player of the year, presented by Beauden Barrett. Ioane made his test debut late last year against Italy and became a regular starter on the wing for the All Blacks in 2017, scoring 10 tries this season.

Michaela Blyde was named World Rugby's Women's Sevens Player of the Year. Blyde scored 40 tries over the six-tournament series, won by New Zealand.

Former All Blacks skipper McCaw was awarded the IRPA Special Merit award for his charity work since retiring from the game following the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Award winners

World Rugby Men's Player of the Year: Beauden Barrett (New Zealand

World Rugby Women's Player of the Year: Portia Woodman (New Zealand).

Team of the year – Black Ferns

Coach of the Year - Eddie Jones (England)

World Rugby Referee Award – Joy Neville (Ireland)

IRPA Try of the Year - Joaquin Tuculet (Argentina)

World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year - Rieko Ioane (New Zealand)

World Rugby's Men's Sevens Player of the Year - Perry Baker (USA)

World Rugby's Women's Sevens Player of the Year - Michaela Blyde (New Zealand)

IRPA Special Merit - Rachael Burford and Richie McCaw

Award for Character - Eduardo "Coco" Oderigo

Vernon Pugh Awards for Distinguished Service - Marcel Martin