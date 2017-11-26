One of the most popular players on the ATP Tour is set to line up in January's ASB Classic, with organisers yesterday announcing the signing of Juan Martin del Potro.

The 2009 US Open champion was the feel-good story of 2016 after rising from a world ranking of 1145 to re-enter the top 50 as he overcame injuries which kept him out of the game for almost two years.

He was lined up to start his 2017 season in Auckland but was forced to withdraw, citing fitness concerns. Organisers will be hoping there are no such concerns for the 2018 event, with the world No 11 the key drawcard in the men's field.

The giant Argentine is famed for having the biggest forehand in tennis. He has captured 20 ATP Tour career titles including his US Open triumph in 2009, becoming the first player to beat Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the same Grand Slam.

Del Potro recorded his second victory over Federer at the US Open in September, knocking out the Swiss great in the quarter-finals before narrowly going down to eventual champion Nadal in the semifinals.

He added another title to his name this season in Stockholm, made the final in Basel, losing to Federer in the decider, and reached three further semifinals including Delray Beach, the US Open and the Shanghai Rolex Masters.

The 29-year-old is one of the most loved players on tour and relishes the big stage. His run at this year's US Open captivated New York, as did his silver medal run at last year's Rio Olympics, where he beat world No 1 Novak Djokovic in the first round and Nadal in the semifinals. He carried on this form to lead Argentina to Davis Cup glory.

"This is huge for us to secure Juan Martin. He's a true entertainer and one of the biggest names in tennis. Fans flock to watch him and I can't wait to see him on centre court at the ASB Tennis Arena," said tournament director Karl Budge.

Del Potro said he was eager to return to Auckland.

"I have great memories from winning there in 2009," said del Potro. "I had a late start this year after bringing the Davis Cup title to Argentina, so I am excited to start the 2018 season on a strong and healthy note. It will be the only tournament I play before Melbourne, so it is very important for me and my preparation."

Del Potro will join fellow former champions Jack Sock, John Isner, Roberto Bautista-Agut and David Ferrer in Auckland next year.

"I think this is the best field I've put together," said Budge. "There are five former champions, genuine Grand Slam contenders and the most exciting wave of tomorrow's stars."

The full field for January's event will be confirmed tomorrow.