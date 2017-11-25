Andrew Fifita is adamant he scored a fair try at the end of Saturday semi-final against England, which would have given Tonga a victory for the ages.

Tonga trailed 20-0 until the 73rd minute, before launching the kind of comeback that usually only happens in Hollywood movies.

They scored three tries in the space of five frenetic minutes – to trail 20-18 – then had regained possession with a minute on the clock.

On the final play Fifita received the ball fifteen metres out, and hurled his 120kg frame at the England line.

The ball jolted free as he was tackled by England's Elliott Whitehead – with Whitehead's hand appearing to strip the ball from Fifita's grasp.

The Cronulla prop played on – running through to force the ball – before pleading with referee Matt Cecchin to refer the incident to the video referee.

But Cecchin had ruled a knock on, and stuck to his guns, despite the gravity of what was at stake.

Fifita was philosophical at the end of the match, but believed his play should have won the game for Tonga.

"I was happy with it as a try," said Fifita, as he stood outside a disappointed but proud Tongan dressing room, with songs and chants echoing from inside. "But grounded or not, everyone knows the outcome."

Forensic examination of the incident will undoubtedly take place over the next 24 hours, and the weight of evidence will reveal if Cecchin's decision was correct. He may well have been right – the debate centres on whether it was judged a strip or a loose carry – but Tonga surely deserved the right to have that debated at the end.

"To be honest, it's a game of footy, it was very hurtful at the end, but it's done now," said Fifita. "I have to move on now. I've been on the other end of that opportunity in a grand final and got it on the day. This one hurts, but we've had our opportunities and we had to capitalise."

But Fifita, though desperately unhappy at the final whistle, was thrilled overall with the journey the Tongan team had taken their fans on throughout the tournament.

"I am just stoked to be part of this game, it's one of those situations that happens," said Fifita. "We're just proud Tongans for what we achieved in this tournament."