See who shone and who struggled in England's thrilling 20-18 victory over Tonga in their Rugby League World Cup semifinal.

Tonga:

1. William Hopoate - 7

Cracking 16th min tackle of Hodgson to save potential try. Put in a measured display with minimal mistakes.

2. Daniel Tupou - 4
Came off edge to allow McGillvary to waltz in for 1st try. Fell off 2nd try tackle. Butchered pass to miss try in 45th min.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

3. Michael Jennings - 6
Gave away a key penalty in 63rd by taking Widdop in air on line. Challenged defenders when given sniff of space.

4. Konrad Hurrell - 8
Bruising commitment to gain metres. Thighs that looked like a couple of glazed Christmas hams jostling at pace.

5. David Fusitua - 7
Almost created space in 15th down touchline in sync with Hurrell. 31st min Smashed 'Em Bro contender on Bateman.

6. Tuimoala Lolohea - 7
Break in 15th min took Tonga within a metre of try. Tendency to push kicks a touch far. Always prodding defensive line.

7. Ata Hingano - 7
Worked in harmony with his runners the way the 30,000-strong Tongan-led choir hit their hymn notes.

8. Andrew Fifita - 7
Crabbed across field at times, shutting down space. Lost ball on line in 29th against English scourge. Great second wind.

Related articles:

SPORT

Burgess: Tongan defeat a crying shame

25 Nov, 2017 8:31pm
4 minutes to read
SPORT

England hold off thrilling Tongan comeback

25 Nov, 2017 8:11pm
3 minutes to read
SPORT

As it happened: Tonga v England

25 Nov, 2017 4:00pm
Quick Read

9. Siliva Havili - 7
Darted out of dummy half like a North Korean defector in 74th min. Willing to play hot potato to keep game alive.

10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho - 7
Buried Graham in 13th min like he'd dug out a six-foot deep rectangle in the Mt Smart soil. Hard running offered impetus.

11. Manu Ma'u - 7
Appeared to take a stinger to the shoulder midway through 1st half. Applied himself as part of a tackling wall.

12. Sika Manu - 7
Would be wishing his team had profited like the manufacturer of Tongan flags this week. Showed courage regardless.

13. Jason Taumalolo - 7
Competed like Paea Wolfgramm at Atlanta 1996. There's honour in finishing with silver after his 77th min dash.

Interchange:
14. Sione Katoa - 7
15. Peni Terepo - 7
16. Tevita Pangai Junior - 7
17. Ben Murdoch-Masila - 7

England:

1. Gareth Widdop - 9

Professional display on attack and defence. Slick pass to draw three and set McGillvary free in 11th min. Deserved second try.

2. Jermaine McGillvary - 7
Could've been wearing his Sunday best to score opening try without a hand laid on him. Mercurial in possession.

3. Kallum Watkins - 7
Munched on yardage and stayed resilient on right edge when composure was required in the final throes.

4. John Bateman - 7
A showing of measured discipline. What he lacked in flair, he made up for with dedication. Deserved pivotal try.

5. Ryan Hall - 6
Not as much work as he would like, but no major flaws to allow international league to fall off its axis.

6. Kevin Brown - 7
Linked well to give runners the best opportunity. Scrambled well when Tonga went troppo in final stanzas.

7. Luke Gale - 7
Seamless distribution. Passed with gutterboard champion accuracy. Bounced by Taumalolo as thriller unfolded.

8. Chris Hill - 7
Busy campaigner. Bobbed around in his red head gear shutting down the prospect of pesky line breaks.

9. Josh Hodgson - 6
Shot across park in 16th min like he was under spinnaker. Suffered a knee injury in premature end.

10. James Graham - 7
Fought back from an industrial scale winding from Taukeiaho in 13th. Picture a dagger plunged into a set of bagpipes.

11. Sam Burgess - 8
Steady and effective to ensure England got the basics right. The sort of display to tease out a Wayne Bennett grin.

12. Elliot Whitehead - 7
Nothing flashy. A meat, tatties and two vege showing that gave his side plenty of sustenance.

13. Sean O'Loughlin - 8
Leadership and enforcement exemplified English consistency. Tackled with avowed enthusiasm throughout.

Interchange:
14. Alex Walmsley - 7
15. Thomas Burgess - 8
16. Ben Currie - 7
17. James Roby - 7