Follow live updates of the Rugby League World Cup semifinal as Tonga take on England at Mount Smart Stadium.

The sudden-death clash will decide which team goes through to face reigning champions Australia in next week's tournament final in Brisbane, after the Kangaroos maintained their unbeaten run with last night's emphatic 54-6 win over Fiji.

It's Tonga's first time in a World Cup semi-final while England have made the final four at the past four World Cups, winning one and losing three. Their last win was in 1995 when they defeated Wales 25-10 to advance to the final.

Tonga are set to enjoy a home game atmosphere with the vast majority of the crowd expected to be clad in red, although a small but vocal contingent of England supporters are sure to make themselves heard.

The anticipated semifinal clash has attracted a sellout crowd to Mt Smart Stadium.

A crowd of 30,000 is expected for the first international between Tonga and England tomorrow, which is set to be the biggest rugby league crowd at that venue in 22 years.

The game will be the biggest rugby league crowd in New Zealand in five years, and the highest attendance at Mt Smart Stadium since 1995, when the Warriors attracted huge crowds in their inaugural season in the NRL.

It is also the second World Cup sellout in a fortnight in New Zealand, following the capacity crowd of 24,041 for the clash between Tonga and New Zealand at Waikato Stadium.

The crowd is also set to be the largest crowd of the tournament across the three host countries to date.