Anthony Joshua has issued a "let me at him" message as promoter Eddie Hearn closes to within "single digits" of agreeing a unification clash with Joseph Parker.

Following fresh talks this morning, Hearn is edging closer to a deal for Joshua to put his WBA 'super' and IBF belts at stake against WBO champion Parker, in one of the most significant heavyweight fights in recent years.

Hearn told Sky Sports News: "We are single digits, percentages away right now, and we have to be creative. We have to look the revenue streams. We are already talking about potential venues, potential dates, so it's a good sign.

"I believe they want the fight. They have done a good job on Anthony Joshua, because his message to me last night was very simple, 'let me at him.'

Advertisement

"He's winding him up, he's pushing the right buttons to get the bite out of Anthony Joshua and Anthony wants to fight Joseph Parker. He wants to do a job on him and we hope it's the next fight for the spring."

Parker and promoter David Higgins laid out their final negotiating position on Wednesday in Auckland, asking for 35 per cent of the bout's net profits.

Parker's camp also suggested the 28-year-old Joshua - the unbeaten IBF and WBA champion - has a glass jaw, in stark contrast to their own fighter.

And it seems to be working with ongoing talks really ramping up for a fight that looks increasingly likely for London in March.

If Parker's demands are not met, they'll give up on claiming Joshua's scalp and pursue a trans-Tasman bout with Australian Lucas Browne in the new year.