Oscar Pistorius prison sentence increased to 13 years and 5 months.

The one-time Olympic icon was jailed for six years in 2016 for murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in 2013.

At the time, the length of his sentence described as "lenient" by many commentators in the country.

The Supreme Court of Appeal in South Africa heard the state's appeal against the paralympian on November 3.

