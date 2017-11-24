England's proud history and tier one status should make them favourites going into tomorrow's Rugby League World Cup semi-final against Tonga in Auckland.

However, the unbeaten Pacific Island side have already proven reputations count for nothing in this tournament, after beating the Kiwis to top their pool and surviving a scare in last week's quarter-final against Lebanon.

We examine five reasons why each side can come out on top at Mt Smart Stadium to book a spot in next week's World Cup final in Brisbane.

Five reasons Tonga can march on:

1. Confidence and belief

Advertisement

Tonga come into this match riding a wave of confidence and emotion after impressing with four straight wins over Scotland, Samoa, New Zealand and Lebanon.

The inclusion of former Kiwis star Jason Taumalolo and ex-Kangaroos and NSW State of Origin forward Andrew Fifita has helped the side grow in confidence throughout their unbeaten run.

2. Overwhelming crowd support

Tonga will enjoy overwhelming crowd support at Mt Smart Stadium. Photo / Photosport. Tonga will enjoy overwhelming crowd support at Mt Smart Stadium. Photo / Photosport.

Tonga's fanatical and ever increasing fanbase has been one of the stories of the tournament, with the side receiving tremendous public support both at home in the islands and throughout New Zealand.

Tomorrow's clash will be a 'home' game for the Kristian Woolf-coached side with the majority of the expected capacity crowd of 30,000 fans sure to be backing the boys in red.

3. The Taumalolo factor

Jason Taumalolo. Photo / Jason Oxenham Jason Taumalolo. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The world's best forward has been in devastating form throughout the tournament, making a phenomenal 28 tackle busts and nine offloads while powering through a whopping 757 metres with the ball in hand.

It will take a huge effort from the England pack to contain the North Queensland powerhouse.

4. Youthful exuberance

Tonga's young halves pairing of Ata Hingano and Tui Lolohea have played beyond their years throughout the tournament with their attacking skills flourishing behind a big and imposing forward pack.

Both players were brought back down to earth after being put under immense pressure against Lebanon, but the side still did enough to win and they'll be better for the experience.

Tonga coach Kristian Woolf speaking to media after the captains run at Mt Smart in preparation for the Rugby League World Cup semi-final at Mt Smart Stadium. / Jason Oxenham

5. Ball control and execution

Tonga began their campaign with an error-riddled performance against Scotland in Cairns but smartened their act up to complete at least 80 per cent of their sets in each of their last three wins, while England were sloppy in completing at only 57 per cent in last week's quarter-final win over Papua New Guinea.

Five reasons England will advance:

1. The Master Coach

Wayne Bennett. Photo / Jason Oxenham Wayne Bennett. Photo / Jason Oxenham

England have an ace up their sleeve in the wily coach Wayne Bennett who boasts more 40-years of coaching experience at the highest level.

If anyone is capable of identifying chinks in Tonga's line-up it's the 67-year-old Brisbane Broncos mentor.

2. Experience on the big stage

Finals matches are usually won in the middle and while Tonga have a formidable pack, England boast plenty of big game experience in the forwards through durable captain Sean O'Loughlin and tough-as-nails NRL stars Sam Burgess and James Graham.

3. History says so

Rugby League was created in Huddersfield way back in 1895 and the north of England remains the game's spiritual home, while it's still finding its feet in the Pacific Islands.

The two nations have only met twice previously back in the 2006 Federation Shield with an England 'A' team winning both matches.

4. Settled line-up

England will field the same 17 that took care of the Kumuls in Melbourne while both Sam Burgess and five-eighth Kevin Brown have been cleared to play after overcoming ankle and concussion problems.

Sam Burgress. Photo / Jason Oxenham Sam Burgress. Photo / Jason Oxenham

5. Lethal right-edge

England's right-side centre-wing combination of Kallum Watkins and Jermaine McGillvary have been in stunning form combining for nine tries and five try assists throughout the tournament so far.

Both players scored doubles and created another two tries each last week, and their duel with Tonga's Michael Jennings and Daniel Tupou will be one to watch.

Three key match-ups:

Lock: Jason Taumalolo v Sean O'Loughlin

Games played:

4-4

Offloads:

9-1

Tackle Breaks:

28-2

All run metres:

757-318

Tackles:

72-89

Wing: David Fusitu'a v Ryan Hall

Games played: 4-4

Tries: 5-2

Line breaks: 4-3

Tackle breaks: 10-17

All run metres: 344-448

Halfback: Ata Hingano v Luke Gale

Games played: 4-4

All runs: 28-29

All run metres: 193-210

Tackle breaks: 6-7

Try assists: 3-3

Tonga v England at Mt Smart Stadium, Saturday 6pm

Tonga: 1. William Hopoate 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Michael Jennings 4. Konrad Hurrell 5. David Fusitua 6.Tuimoala Lolohea 7. Ata Hingano 8. Andrew Fifita 9. Siliva Havili 10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho 11.Manu Ma'u 12. Sika Manu 13. Jason Taumalolo.

Interchange: 14. Sione Katoa 15. Peni Terepo 16. Tevita Pangai Junior 17. Ben Murdoch-Masila.

Reserves: 18. Sam Moa 19. Manu Vatuvei 20. Joe Ofahengaue 21. Samisoni Langi.

England: 1. Gareth Widdop 2. Jermaine McGillvary 3. Kallum Watkins 4. John Bateman 5. Ryan Hall 6.Kevin Brown 7. Luke Gale 8. Chris Hill 9. Josh Hodgson 10. James Graham 11. Sam Burgess 12. Elliot Whitehead 13. Sean O'Loughlin.

Interchange: 14. Alex Walmsley 15. Thomas Burgess 16. Ben Currie 17. James Roby.

Reserves: 18. Jonny Lomax 19. Chris Heighington 20. Mark Percival 21. Scott Taylor.

Referee: Matt Cecchin