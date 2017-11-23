Boxing superstar Anthony Joshua has accused the camp of Kiwi counterpart Joseph Parker of degrading the WBO heavyweight title, as they attempt to engineer a 2018 fight with the British heavyweight.

Parker and promoter David Higgins laid out their final negotiating position on Wednesday in Auckland, asking for 35 per cent of the bout's net profits.

If their demands are not met, they'll give up on claiming Joshua's scalp and pursue a trans-Tasman bout with Australian Lucas Browne in the new year.

Parker's camp also suggested the 28-year-old Joshua - the unbeaten IBF and WBA champion - has a glass jaw, in stark contrast to their own fighter.

On vacation in Dubai, Joshua hit back on Thursday, saying he'd have no trouble knocking out Parker, who has underwhelmed in his two WBO defences.

The 25-year-old Parker has required points to down both Romanian Razvan Cojanu and Briton Hughie Fury, having won the WBO belt in December 2016.

Joshua felt the Aucklander was degrading his belt with his antics.

"Does he want publicity? Is it a PR stunt?" Joshua told British media.

"What's so difficult about fighting this little kid who's doing press conferences? It's very unprofessional of them - the heavyweight championship is such a respected title to have, but stuff like that takes away from the creme de la creme of the title.

"They need to put their egos aside and stop doing silly things."

Hearn, meanwhile, told Sky Sports UK he'd watched Higgins' slightly disorganised press conference, but still wouldn't agree to a 35 per cent cut.

But he agreed Parker deserved more than 25 per cent.

Higgins considered that progress, having been initially offered a lowball 20 per cent by Joshua's camp, but wouldn't accept less than 35 per cent.

He said the offer was non-negotiable.