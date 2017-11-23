Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to represent New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games.
Hubbard was today named in the New Zealand weightlifting team, picked to compete in the +90kg division.
Hubbard, formerly Gavin, had to demonstrate that her testosterone levels were below a certain threshold for 12 months before competing for New Zealand. Hubbard, the daughter of muesli king and former Auckland mayor Dick Hubbard, has met all the New Zealand Olympic Weightlifting protocols.
She is part of a 12 member weightlifting team heading to Gold Coast next year.
Among those named to the team are Glasgow 2014 gold medal winner Richie Patterson (-85kg), silver medal winner Stanislav Chalaev (-105kg) and bronze medal winner Tracey Lambrechs (now contesting -90kg).
34-year-old Richie Patterson will create history at Gold Coast 2018, becoming the first weightlifter to represent New Zealand at four Commonwealth Games.
Also in the women's team are Aletha Boon (-58kg) and Andrea Miller (-69kg) who have previously competed at Commonwealth Games in different sporting codes. Boon represented New Zealand at the Kuala Lumpur 1998 and Manchester 2002 Commonwealth Games in gymnastics, while Miller won a bronze medal in hurdles at Delhi 2010.
Rounding out the women's team is Phillipa Patterson (-53kg) and Bailey Rogers (-75kg).
Joining Richie Patterson and Chalaev in the men's team are games debutants Vester Villalon (-69kg), Cameron McTaggart (-77kg) and David Liti (+105kg). Ianne Guinares (-62kg) returns for another Commonwealth Games after placing 12th in Glasgow.
New Zealand has won 39 weightlifting medals at the Commonwealth Games.
The weightlifting selection brings the New Zealand Commonwealth Games team size to 25 athletes across four sports.
The weightlifting team named for Gold Coast 2018 is:
Women
Phillipa Patterson -53kg
Alethea Boon -58kg
Andrea Miller -69kg
Bailey Rogers -75kg
Tracey Lambrechs -90kg
Laurel Hubbard +90kg
Men
Ianne Ernesto Guinares -62kg
Vester Villalon -69kg
Cameron McTaggart -77kg
Richard Patterson -85kg
Stanislav Chalaev -105kg
David Liti +105kg