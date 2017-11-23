Peru's spot at the Fifa World Cup could be in jeopardy following reports of the Peruvian government planning to take control of the football association.

The South American country booked the final place in the 2018 Fifa World Cup after beating the All Whites 2-0 in a playoff series last week. However there is a slim chance the likes of New Zealand, Italy or Chile could replace Peru at the tournament.

According to Libero, Congresswoman Paloma Noceda wants the Institute of Sport to control the Peru football association.

FIFA has a very strong stance on governments taking control of football associations and could go as far as the extreme approach and exclude Peru from the World Cup in Russia.

It would then be up to Fifa to decide on which country they invite to the tournament.

"If any association withdraws or is excluded from the competition, the FIFA Organising Committee shall decide on the matter at its sole discretion and take whatever action is deemed necessary," read the Fifa regulations.

"The FIFA Organising Committee may in particular decide to replace the association in question with another association."

If Fifa went on rankings then Chile would get the nod, currently ranked 10th in the latest World rankings. Chile finished sixth in South American qualifying, behind Peru on goal difference.

Italy, ranked 14th in the latest, were knocked out in the UEFA qualifying playoffs by Sweden, however Fifa regulations state only 13 European teams can play at a World Cup.

USA could also be in the mix if it was a financial decision by Fifa. The All Whites could claim they would be the fairest decision since they were knocked out by Peru.