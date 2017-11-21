The former club manager of All Whites midfielder Ryan Thomas is expecting Europe's biggest clubs to be chasing his signature during the January transfer window.

Thomas put in a man of the match performance in PEC Zwolle's 1-0 defeat to Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven in the weekend, days after playing in the All Whites' 2-0 World Cup playoff loss to Peru in Lima.

Thomas now leads the player of the year standings in the Eredivisie after another strong game for fourth placed Zwolle.

Football writer Coen Lammers told Radio Sport today that Thomas' current manager John van 't Schip and former coach Ron Jans appeared on Dutch TV show Studio Football singing the praises of the 22-year-old.

Jans stated the way Thomas is developing he wouldn't be surprised if the young international ends up at a club like Real Madrid.

The panel suggested with his smaller physique, Thomas may struggle in the English Premier League but he would be best suited in the Spanish League.