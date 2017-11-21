Sailor Tom Singsby commended the recently released Team New Zealand monohull design describing it as 'radical' and 'amazing.'

The Australian was part of Oracle's success in 2013 and believes the monohull which features twin canting T-foils will revolutionise the sport.

"I had got a few tip offs as to what it may look like - yeah it just looks like an amazing boat and I think it will be pretty fast," Slingsby told Newshub.

Slingsby was aboard Oracle earlier this year for the 35th America's Cup, where they were beaten by Peter Burling and the Team New Zealand crew.

The 33-year-old was surprised at Team New Zealand design co-ordinator Dan Bernasconi's claim the boat could be faster than the impressive speeds achieved in Bermuda.

"The boats in Bermuda were pretty efficient, during the America's Cup match we didn't have over 10 knots (of wind) but we still got up to over 40 knots in boat speed so if they can do that then all props go to them (Team New Zealand) ... impressive," said Slingsby.

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist also praised Team New Zealand for designing a boat that captured conventional sailing as well as appeasing new sailing fans.

"You can never take a backward step - Team New Zealand made it pretty clear that they wanted to race monohulls and I'm very glad they decided to push the limits of what we can do in our sport."

Slingby is working hard to generate enough funds to produce an Australian bid and hoped to announce a challenge in June.