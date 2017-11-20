The stage for some of the most iconic moments in sporting history was demolished on Tuesday - and every camera man worth his salt was prepared to capture it.

Atlanta's Georgia Dome only stood for 25 years but hosted more than 1400 events attended by 37 million people, including the basketball tournament at the 1996 Summer Olympics.

But despite standing as the second-largest covered stadium in the world when it opened in 1992, the Dome was doomed when the state of Georgia built the state-of-the art Mercedes-Benz Stadium which opened earlier this year.

The Georgia Dome is destroyed in a scheduled implosion Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Atlanta. Photo / AP

It took just 15 seconds for more than 2000kgs of explosives to reduce the stadium to rubble - and everyone wanted the perfect shot.

But for one unfortunate cameraman from the Weather Channel, his plan was ruined by an ill-timed bus driver.

As the clock counted down and the first explosive detonated, an Atlanta bus pulled up directly in the cameraman's shot.

This photo shows the remains of the Georgia Dome after a scheduled implosion. Photo / AP This photo shows the remains of the Georgia Dome after a scheduled implosion. Photo / AP

"No bus! Get out of the way!" he said. "Bus! (Bleep) Get out of the way bus! Are you ... What the f***! (Bleep) (Bleep) (Bleep)."

This is the biggest implosion we've seen since the Dome's former tenants the Atlanta Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in this year's Super Bowl.