A new era in America's Cup racing has been unveiled today - a fully foiling monohull racing yacht.

Team New Zealand have revealed the concept for the AC75, the class of boat to be sailed in the 36th America's Cup.

The Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa design teams have spent the last four months evaluating a wide range of monohull concepts, Team New Zealand stated in a press release.

Their goals have been to design a class that will be challenging and demanding to sail, rewarding the top level of skill for the crews; this concept could become the future of racing and even cruising monohulls beyond the America's Cup.

The AC75 combines extremely high-performance sailing and great match racing with the safety of a boat that can right itself in the event of a capsize. The ground-breaking concept is achieved through the use of twin canting T-foils, ballasted to provide righting-moment when sailing, and roll stability at low speed.

The normal sailing mode sees the leeward foil lowered to provide lift and enable foiling, with the windward foil raised out of the water to maximise the lever-arm of the ballast and reduce drag. In pre-starts and through manoeuvres, both foils can be lowered to provide extra lift and roll control, also useful in rougher sea conditions and providing a wider window for racing.

