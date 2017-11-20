Manly has released five-eighth Blake Green paving the way for the 31-year-old to take up a contract with the Warriors.

Green has long been linked to the Auckland club but has been waiting for Manly to find a suitable replacement.

The Sea Eagles announced Green's departure at the same time rumours out-of-favour Roosters halfback Mitchell Pearce had requested a release from his contract.

"The club has been advised that Blake has received an opportunity to continue his NRL career elsewhere over the next few years and in the interest of Blake and his family's long-term future, has agreed to release him now," Manly CEO Lyall Gorman said via statement.

"We are comfortable with this decision as Blake is off contract at the end of the 2018 season and we are unsure of the likelihood of his contract being extended past that period.

"By granting his request, it enables Blake and his young family the chance to secure their future and at the same time give our Club the opportunity to go into the market to find the right replacement for him.

"We wish Blake and his family all the best and thank him for his valuable contribution to the Club on and off the field during his time with us."

The Warriors could use Green's organisation alongside Kiwis test halfback Shaun Johnson.

Should he agree to terms there will be significant interest in the length of the deal with youngster Ata Hingano waiting in the wings for his chance at an extended run in first grade.

Hingano's management have threatened to demand a release should Green come to the Warriors.

Meanwhile the Canberra Raiders have extended English hooker Josh Hodgson's deal until the end of 2022 while Penrith rookie Tyrone May has inked a new two-year contract.