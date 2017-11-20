Alistair Hunt has been reappointed New Zealand's Davis Cup tennis captain and the country has a new Fed Cup captain.

Auckland based former Southern regional coach Neil Carter has been appointed Fed Cup captain after returning from the UK where he's experienced significant success coaching elite British talent throughout the last decade.

Tennis New Zealand opened both roles up last month with a view to creating more transparency and certainty around the roles and to offer opportunities for interested parties.

Hunt played Davis Cup tennis for New Zealand between 1995 and 2003 and again in 2006 and has been captain since 2013.

Advertisement

Tennis NZ High Performance Manager Simon Rea says he was impressed by Hunt in the Asia Oceania Group One tie against Korea in April.

"We are delighted to have Alistair reapply for the captaincy after he led so strongly against the South Korean side in April in what was an enormous effort from the Kiwi team. Alistair can deservedly feel proud of what he's achieved since becoming captain and we were impressed with his vision which outlined further strengthening of the culture in our squad in coming years. Davis Cup is a really important part of Alistair's tennis life and his commitment and responsibility towards the captaincy is one we know he takes very seriously." Rea said.

It's a huge year for Davis Cup with a new best of three sets format being introduced for zonal ties and a big opportunity for New Zealand to progress to the World Group qualifying round.

The Terrace Downs New Zealand Davis Cup team travel to China in early February for an Asia /Oceania Group One tie with the winner to meet India in April for a place in the World Group qualifying round.

Hunt says he was always keen to continue in the role. "I have always been passionate about Davis Cup and believe New Zealand can get through to the World Group qualifying round next year."

Rea says Carter who has been running a tennis Academy in Sutton in the UK, is a proud New Zealander who has returned after more than a decade in England. Before leaving for the UK he ran the coaching programme at Tennis Southern for 14 years based out of Dunedin.

"You would be hard pressed to find a more passionate tennis person than Neil Carter. We're really fortunate that he's returned home at a great time for all concerned, armed with impressive knowledge and experience that he's going to put to good use as Fed Cup captain for his country. The athletes will really benefit from his skill set as captain." Rea said.

After Rea took the Fed Cup team to Tajikistan in July, the first time New Zealand had entered the competition since 2014, New Zealand will travel to Bahrain in February for the Asia Oceania Group Two tournament featuring 16 teams with the top two teams promoted to Group One for 2019.

"I am really excited by the opportunity.,'' Carter said.

"It's important to get the right structure in place and set goals and find out who wants to play for New Zealand. I will be talking to all the players and really want to build a culture where like Davis Cup, it becomes a priority to play for New Zealand in women's tennis."