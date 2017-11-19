Grigor Dimitrov claimed the biggest title of his career at the ATP Finals, defeating David Goffin of Belgium 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

The sixth-seeded Bulgarian prevailed to win in 2 hours, 31 minutes for the longest best-of-three sets final in the tournament's history. It was 12 minutes more than Roger Federer took to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2011.

Dimitrov won all five of his matches at the O2 Arena to become the first player to win the elite season-ending tournament on debut since 1998.

Goffin saved three match points on his own serve, but Dimitrov kept his cool, taking his second opportunity on his own delivery to close it out.

By reaching the final, Dimitrov had already secured a career-high No. 3-ranking to end the year. Goffin also moves up to a career-best No. 7.