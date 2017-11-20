The All Blacks' discipline has again come under question following Sunday's thrilling win over Scotland.

For the second time this season the All Blacks received two yellow cards in the same test while skipper Kieran Read looked lucky to avoid his marching orders for an indiscretion late in the 22-17 win.

The All Blacks' tally of cards in 2017 sits at seven yellow and one red through 13 tests, roughly on par with the eight yellow cards over 14 tests last year. Opponents have received four yellow cards and one red against the All Blacks this year.

Despite the high number of cards, the All Blacks have conceded 113 penalties this year while their opposition have given away 117.

The skipper has led by example in penalties this season.

According to Opta Stats, Read has been pinged 12 times this year, including a yellow card against Argentina in Buenos Ares. That card took Read's career tally to five yellows, the most of any All Black.

Interestingly Wyatt Crockett, who was yellow carded on Sunday, sits tied second on the all-time New Zealand list. Sunday's sinbinning was his third career yellow card in 70 tests. Crockett has been penalised 11 times this year, however all this 12 appearances in 2017 have been off the bench.

Crockett gave away four penalties in 33 minutes of action last week in France. Over 400 minutes of game time this season, Crockett is averaging a conceded penalty every 36 minutes.

Fellow frontrower Kane Hames is the equal third most penalised All Black this season, giving away eight penalties in seven tests. Brodie Retallick was also been pinged eight times in eight tests this season.

Sonny Bill Williams is the All Black to be sent from the field more than once this season, a red against the Lions in Wellington and a yellow card in Paris, and has been penalised seven times in 2017.

The one name that jumps out from the All Blacks list of yellow card offenders in 2017 is Jerome Kaino. His sin-bin against the Lions in the third test draw was the only penalty he gave away this year.

Ngani Laumape should be in the good books with coach Steve Hansen. According to Opta Stats the rookie has yet to be penalised in four tests this year.

All Blacks penalty count

12 Kieran Read, one yellow card

11 Wyatt Crockett, one yellow card

8 Kane Hames

8 Brodie Retallick

7 Sonny Bill Williams, one red, one yellow

6 Ofa Tu'ungafasi

5 Waisake Naholo

5 Beauden Barrett, one yellow

5 Sam Whitelock

5 Damian McKenzie

5 Sam Cane, one yellow

4 Nepo Laulala

4 Owen Franks

4 Matt Todd, one yellow

4 Rieko Ioane

4 Joe Moody

3 Luke Romano

3 Scott Barrett

3 Anton Lienert-Brown

2 Dane Coles

2 Aaron Smith

2 Vaea Fifita

2 Liam Squire

1 TJ Perenara

1 Jerome Kaino, one yellow

1 Charlie Faumuina

1 Ben Smith

1 Patrick Tuipulotu

1 Ryan Crotty

1 Ardie Savea

1 Aaron Cruden