Auckland can rekindle its 2000-2003 America's Cup vibe, the glorious buzz, that old black magic, if it doesn't wind up getting in its own way, as it is more than capable of doing, writes Dana Johannsen.

Traditionalists still talk about the 2000 and 2003 editions of the America's Cup in Auckland as the high-water mark for regattas.

In Cup circles, a New Zealand accent is taken as an invitation to revisit the glory days in Auckland in the early 2000s when the city's freshly developed waterfront was given the ultimate christening.

You hear stories of BBQs at bases, of the shenanigans that went on in Syndicate Row, the crush of people that piled into the Viaduct each day, and the magical sight of the Hauraki Gulf crowded with spectator craft. They'll try to recall the name of their favourite restaurants, that vineyard they visited on Waiheke Island, and inquire if the rowdy pub they frequented still stands.

But it is mostly the intangibles they reminisce about. The atmosphere. The vibe. The buzz.

"The atmosphere was outstanding," enthuses US America's Cup writer Diane Swintal.

"Auckland had it all: with the team bases right in the Viaduct area so fans could watch the boats go out (and some fan access areas at the bases themselves), all the restaurants, nightlife and hotels, and the ease of getting spectator boats, it really was the perfect America's Cup venue."

Bruno Trouble, the French yachtsman whose name became synonymous with Louis Vuitton Challenger Series, told the Herald after Team NZ's 7-1 win in Bermuda he had been hoping for a return of the America's Cup to the city of sails.

Even Jimmy Spithill, the vanquished skipper of Oracle Team USA, has sung the praises of Auckland as a venue.

"I started my America's Cup career in New Zealand, I've spent a lot of time in Auckland ... and let's face it, it's just such a fantastic venue for it, because people are just so into it and so passionate about it," Spithill told Newstalk ZB last month.

The America's Cup proved the catalyst for rejuvenating the Auckland waterfront. What was once a grubby fishing village — an assault on the eye and the nose — was transformed into a vibrant entertainment precinct, albeit one with far more Irish pubs than is representative of our population.

It energised the city, giving the waterfront back to Aucklanders. It should never have taken the America's Cup to achieve this, but it is a powerful reminder of the legacy hosting major events can create for a city.

In the years since the Auld Mug slipped from Team New Zealand's clutches after their disastrous defence of 2003, other host cities have been unable to replicate that heady atmosphere, particularly over the last two cycles.

Valencia, Spain, completely redeveloped their waterfront with great success, and managed to capture some of the fun and colour of a large multi-challenger event, but left a legacy of debt.

San Francisco had its photogenic bridge and moody Bay. It also only had three challengers, whose team bases were, in some cases, separated by an entire body of water — except for Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa, who shared a pier, because they discovered long ago that sharing is caring. Or, probably more to the point, sharing is sparing (cash). Step outside the village on pier 30 and there was little awareness, or interest, in the event.

Bermuda had its gleaming turquoise waters and that whole exclusive resort vibe going on. But it was too exclusive. Its remote location and limited infrastructure made it difficult for anyone without significant means to get there.

The day Team NZ secured the magic eighth win to claim the America's Cup — a Monday, local time — the event village was relatively sparse with only diehard Kiwi supporters who made the trek over, event staff, and friends and family of rival syndicates in the crowd.

Most of the local Bermudians were back at work, or tending to their estates.

There was also a disconnect between Hamilton, the main hub of the island, and the event village, which was situated on its western tip. Once the sailing had wrapped up for the day, there was no entertainment area in the immediate vicinity for the crowds to shuffle off to. It left visitors with an overwhelming impression that it was all a bit flat.

Thanks to Team NZ's heroics in Bermuda, Auckland now has an opportunity to recreate the (black) magic of events past, but it will take clever planning and bold thinking.

No city can do the America's Cup quite like Auckland does. But no city can get in the way of itself quite like Auckland does.