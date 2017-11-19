Sports fans getting tattoos of their heroes is nothing new in today's day and age.

For some however the artwork doesn't live up to their expectations and for others, their heroes don't really enjoy the design. As one fan found out after Mark Hunt humiliated his tattoo of the UFC power hitter.

Luckily for some, they had the help of a genuine tattoo artist in the form of New Zealander Steve Butcher handling the artwork duties.

A self-confessed basketball nut, Butcher had made a name for himself around the world for delivering incredibly lifelike player and celebrity portraits and his latest effort lived up to the hype.

After becoming only the second player in NBA history to finish the season averaging a triple-double, Russell Westbrook became loved worldwide.

One fan showed his immense love for Russ by sitting through an 11-hour tattoo session with this realistic feature on the back of his knee.

Check out this incredible Russell Westbrook tattoo on fan had inked on! #Thunder pic.twitter.com/VEbpQGRa3u — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) November 16, 2017

While tattoos are often referred to as art, this one is deserving of that mantle as the image could easily be mistaken for an actual photograph.

Butcher is a man in demand when it comes to his incredible tattooing talents. I mean, just look at some of his other incredible portraits.

If you're planning on getting your hero inked onto your body and want to avoid them humiliating you on social media, maybe try and get this artist to perform his magic.

Beware however these don't come cheap, one artwork of Richie McCaw which took nine hours to complete cost $1700.