Under-fire Kiwis coach David Kidwell says he will take his time before deciding if he will seek reappointment following their embarrassing Rugby League World Cup exit at the hands of Fiji in Wellington last night.

The 4-2 result at Wellington Regional Stadium was the side's second straight defeat to a second-tier nation following last week's 28-22 pool loss to Tonga in Hamilton.

Kidwell fronted media this morning in Wellington and said he would take a couple of weeks to consider his future with his current contract with the New Zealand Rugby League due to end in January.

Speaking post-match Kidwell was non-committal when asked if he intended on remaining in his post.



"Look, I'm very passionate about this jersey, a lot of hard work has gone in to create this environment from everyone," he said.

"I just want to make sure it's seen, it's maintained to the standards these boys have shaped."

Under Kidwell's guidance the Kiwis have managed just three wins from 10 starts since he was appointed as successor to former coach Stephen Kearney last September.

One-sided victories over World Cup strugglers Samoa and Scotland and an unconvincing 17-16 win over England are the only positives while they lost four tests to Australia and also drew 18-18 with Scotland during last year's failed Four Nations campaign in England.

Kidwell praised his side's passion and commitment but said they had failed to translate those qualities into strong performances and needed to be smarter under pressure.

"We need to be smarter in pressure games," he said.

"The last two weeks we've come up against two very committed teams. I can't question our effort and our toughness - we were just missing the other part which is the smart part."

Captain Adam Blair was emotional as he tried to focus on the positives while reflecting on a disastrous campaign.

"I'm proud to be Kiwi, that's why I'm emotional," said Blair.

"I'm proud of what we've created. We've been on a really good journey that's changed a lot of things in the Kiwi jersey.

"We've set some high standards, we've created a great working environment where people respect each other and they want to be respected.

"The smart stuff we missed tonight - the toughness, you've seen that out there all game. It went from the first minute to the last.



"There had to be a loser tonight and unfortunately it's us and we're really disappointed about it but again, we've created something for the future."