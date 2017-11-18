The superb run of New Zealand's Michael Venus and his American partner Ryan Harrison has ended in the semi-finals at the ATP Finals in London.

The French Open champions have been beaten in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4 by the world's number one ranked team, Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo.

Venus and Harrison entered the semi-final at the O2 Arena unbeaten after three impressive wins in round robin and were full of confidence. They had beaten the Pole and Brazilian in the second round of the French Open on the way to their maiden Grand Slam title.

However Kubot and Melo served superbly throughout and dominated the match. They got off to a flying start, racing through the first set 6-1 with two breaks of serve, converting two of their five break point chances in the opening set.

Advertisement

Venus and Harrison did get two break points of their own but were unable to capitalise in the opener.

Venus and Harrison improved in the second set. At 4-3 they had Melo under pressure at 15-30 but couldn't secure the break. They failed to convert any of their four chances in the match. Games went with serve until the 9th game when Harrison was broken. The American couldn't land a first serve and paid the price with Venus missing a couple of reflex volleys at the net.

Kubot then held his nerve and served it out to win through to the final in one hour and four minutes.

Kubot and Melo will end the year as the world number one ranked team having won Wimbledon and three Masters 1000 titles together and seven titles in total.

Venus and Harrison share more than $200,000 US dollars for their run to the semi-finals and end their first season together having exceeded all expectations.

They won their first tournament together in Estoril at the start of the clay court season and then produced their incredible run through to the French open title where they won every match in three sets. They reached their first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final in Cincinnati in August and finished the year ranked in the top 8 doubles teams to qualify for the prestigious finale at the 02 Arena. The prize money earned this week takes Michael Venus's earnings over the US $600,000 dollar mark for the season.

Venus ends the year ranked 15 in doubles with Harrison 17. The pair plan to continue playing together at the start of 2018 and will play ATP tournaments in Brisbane and Auckland's ASB Classic before the Australian Open.