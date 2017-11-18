See who shone and who struggled in Fiji's 4-2 Rugby League World Cup victory over the Kiwis.
Kiwis
1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck - 7
Defused Viliame in 5th min . . . just. Defused Montoya in 18th min. . . just. Incisive running but clumsy 59th min bumble.
2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak - 5
Spilt ball on occasion. Caught a Hayne bomb in 74th min but wrapped up in goal. Summed up Kiwis' night.
3. Dean Whare - 5
Key tackle on Naiqama in 24th min to stifle attack. Limited ability to create opportunities against Fijian will.
4. Brad Takairangi - 5
Kicked on fourth tackle in 72nd min to blow chance. Safe pair of hands on occasion, but struggled to pierce line.
5. Jordan Rapana - 4
Binned for professional foul in 47th min. Minimal chances on attack. Butter fingers in 21st min but seemed like team tactic.
6. Te Maire Martin - 5
Busy beaver who threatened at times but no rabbits under his hat. Caught from behind in 40th chance to kick.
7. Shaun Johnson - 5
Couldn't deliver any Harry Houdini escape. Too many padlocks and straitjackets from constant errors.
8. Martin Taupau - 6
Delivered rockets at one stage when Kiwis were flatlining. Tackled solidly, but that will offer little consolation in this mire.
9. Danny Levi - 6
Distributed well but must've been demoralising as players dropped balls like plates at a Greek wedding.
10. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves - 4
Conceded penalties in first half which reduced any high octane action to something which might fuel a moped.
11. Simon Mannering - 7
Tackled doggedly but had plenty of practice as Kiwis placed under relentless pressure in own territory.
12. Joseph Tapine - 6
Struggled to get traction in game before knee injury removed him late in 1st half. Got side's 1st line break in 70th min.
13. Adam Blair - 5
Wanted to stay "calm" but was his leadership approach too passive? Unable to deliver enough inspiration.
Reserves:
14. Nelson Asofa-Solomona - 5
15. Russell Packer - 5
16. Isaac Liu - 6
17. Kodi Nikorima - 5
Fiji
1. Kevin Naiqama - 7
Darting runs raised red alerts for Kiwis. Showed the energy levels of a man who'd swallowed a box of weetbix.
2. Suliasi Vunivalu - 7
Shut down Martin in final play of first half with stealth bomber tackle from behind. Couple of handy runs.
3. Taane Milne - 7
Juggle with ball under pressure of 3 tacklers in 37th min could have got him a place in the circus. Safe hands in 78th min.
4. Akuila Uate - 7
Forced spilt DWZ ball in 12th min to gain valuable territory. Casual swoop to tidy Johnson grubber attack in 52nd min.
5. Marcelo Montoya - 7
Close to dotting down in corner during 18th min. Brilliant aerial work to pluck out Johnson bomb in 30th.
6. Jarryd Hayne - 8
Great decision to run on the last in 5th min which set tone. Could have worn a dinner suit thanks to forward protection.
7. Henry Raiwalui - 6
Kept his nose to the ground hunting chances. Steady behind a team that never gave up and reaped rewards.
8. Ashton Sims - 8
Looked like he'd stepped off the set of Braveheart. Aggressive carries. No-one was going to take his freedom.
9. Apisai Koroisau - 7
Served his charging forwards like he was handing out steak 'n' cheese pies to ravenous workers.
10. Eloni Vunakece - 7
Channelled Albert Einstein look and proved E = MC2 with powerful running and courageous tackling.
11. Viliame Kikau - 7
Gave Mr T impression, with robust running and coiffed mohawk. He "pitied the fools" trying to tackle him.
12. Brayden Wiliame - 7
Stunning run in space on last tackle in 5th min. Tackled with good effect as his side grew in confidence.
13. Tui Kamikamica - 6
Kept hunting as part of the Fijian pack as they wore down their opponents. Regularly involved around the ruck.
Reserves:
14. Joe Lovodua - 7
15. Jacob Saifiti - 6
16. Junior Roqica - 7
17. Ben Nakubuwai - 7