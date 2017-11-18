Rugby league fans and world media are reacting to the Kiwis' shock loss to Fiji, calling it disappointing and embarrassing.

The team have been dumped from the Rugby League World Cup after being defeated 4-2 at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

The blow comes a week after the Kiwis upset loss to Tonga at Waikato Stadium.

The lead story on Australia's news.com.au. The lead story on Australia's news.com.au.

Australian media didn't hold back in their condemnation of the their trans-Tasman foes.

Advertisement

"CRAP KIWIS CANED: NZ's history-making humiliation hurts," headlined news.com.au

"An error-ridden performance from the Kiwis was comprehensively punished by a Fijian outfit which showed more pace, poise and precision than the lacklustre New Zealanders," they wrote.

Kiwi fans vented on social media.

"Two disappointing matches for New Zealanders in less than a week," one person wrote on Twitter.

In other news: FIJI SMASH THE KIWIS TONIGHT YEAH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯🇹🇴 — juni (@mfolau12) November 18, 2017

Sums it up perfectly pic.twitter.com/6gCWfh5xgh — Damian Gatfield (@DamoG_InSwe) November 18, 2017

4-2 FT - Was it a football match?? Two disappointing matches for New Zealanders in less than a week. #RLWC2017 #NZLvFIJ — San Jay (@RajneelNandan) November 18, 2017

Fortunately most kiwis fans are also Warriors fans, so they're used to the feeling of embarrassing disappointment #nzlvfij — I don't need 50 characters so i can spell chris 🐔 (@Lukeurmyson) November 18, 2017

I can't be mad at Fiji for turning up to play, and making our boys pay for their mistakes.



Only thing the Kiwis got right was the Haka.#RLWC2017 #NZLvFIJ — Evil Morty (@theroguevillain) November 18, 2017

Not only are the kiwis not the best team in the world, I suspect we are no longer the best team in New Zealand. #NZLvFIJ — Marcus Lush (@marcuslush) November 18, 2017

#NZLvFIJ think NZL need to give up on rugby league after that display — Nathaniel Cisco (@nathaniel_cisco) November 18, 2017

But it wasn't all negative, many fans have congratulated the Fiji side.

One Twitter user said the Kiwis could learn a lot from "our pacific opponents from the last two weeks".

Way to go Fiji! 🇫🇯 What heart and pride you played with tonight! A famous victory! @NZRL_Kiwis could learn a lot from our pacific opponents from the last two weeks. They won’t. But they could. #NZLvFIJ #RLWC2017 — Sam Smith (@SnapJudgemental) November 18, 2017

Good win to Fiji 🇫🇯, well deserved win, Head high fellow Kiwis 😌🤘🏽#NZLvFIJ — Creed Fletcher/Odyzzey (@OdyzzeyYt) November 18, 2017