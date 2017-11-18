Follow live updates as the All Blacks take on Scotland in Edinburgh.

Following solid but uninspiring wins over the Barbarians and France, the All Blacks have named their strongest possible lineup to take on Scotland, who have never beaten the All Blacks in 30 attempts.

Scotland are said to be missing 13 players through injuries, a list which includes influential captain Greig Laidlaw. After scraping past Samoa last weekend hearing news the All Blacks have named their strongest side may fill them with dread.

For large patches the All Blacks second-string team executed exactly what was asked of them in Lyon.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen expects his first-choice men to do likewise.

"This test against Scotland will be an opportunity for this group of players to take on the challenge of raising the bar on performance which was set down by their teammates on Tuesday," Hansen said.

"We look forward to playing at Murrayfield. It's one of the iconic grounds in world rugby and there's a lot of history between the two countries. Scotland, as always, has been a great country to tour and visit, and the people are always welcoming and hospitable."

All Blacks team:

Damian McKenzie, Waisake Naholo, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Beauden Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Kieran Read, Sam Cane, Vaea Fifita, Sam Whitelock, Luke Romano, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Kane Hames

Reserves: Nathan Harris, Wyatt Crockett, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Liam Squire, Matt Todd, TJ Perenara, Lima Sopoaga, Anton Lienert-Brown