Poker player Ji Li holds the chip lead on day two of the Festival of Poker main event at Sky City casino in Auckland.

86 poker players put up $1650 to enter Auckland's marquee tournament, while 45 players entered for $825 (playing on Day 1a where they started with half a stack), generating a prizepool of $164,250.

After the completion of Day 1a on Wednesday, Day 1b on Thursday and Day 1c on Friday, Li holds 96,600 in chips where the average for the remaining 75 players is 29,000.

The Main Event champion will take home $51,000 in prizemoney and the top 10 players will all make the money.

Chip stacks

$96,600 Ji Li

$87,650 Trent Adams

$67,375 Glen Young

$62,450 Martin Askes

$58,700 Geo T

$56,125 Ha Bac Nguyen

$54,600 Wally Lee

$53,325 Phillip Willcocks

$51,625 Hamesh Sharma

$50,900 Jamie Sadlier

$49,250 James Honeybone

$48,900 Petar Babic

$48,850 Dennis Shikku

$43,275 Jamie Frew

$42,825 Mark Morgan

$42,650 Marc Wittkopf

$42,325 Radoslaw Kopec

$41,600 David Ellett

$41,475 Levi Titi

$41,175 Ryan Otto

$40,825 Hamish Crawford

$39,100 Henry (Jin) Xu

$36,925 Chiles Harach

$35,325 Woohyeon Han

$35,125 Jonathan Henderson

$34,975 Cory Fransham

$32,500 Matt Nash

$32,225 Antony Potts

$31,125 Johnny Rakich

$30,700 Nick Wright

$30,400 Josh Langford

$29,275 Qiang Fu

$28,375 Dawn Ferris

$27,225 Pei Fei Lin

$27,075 Oliver White

$26,525 Steve Smith

$25,525 Gerald Trass

$25,325 Rick B

$25,150 Te Rangi Matenga

$22,200 Stephen Thompson

$21,775 Matt Carter

$21,750 Andrew Payne

$21,750 Daniel Burich

$21,600 Andrew Taylor

$20,200 Darren Lukas

$20,150 James Han

$19,150 Joe Zhang

$18,925 David Lim

$18,825 Anthony Ferris

$18,675 Charlton Hawes

$18,675 Manu Luke

$18,300 Christian Gracia

$17,375 Justin Serville

$17,350 Ben Rendall

$15,775 Ray Wang

$15,700 Peter Robertson

$15,175 Terry Harvey

$15,150 Rob Harrison

$13,575 Anton Tenitskiy

$13,275 Shashank Pandy

$12,975 Xiaochuan Yin

$12,700 Sarah Saifi

$11,900 Bruno Lo

$10,075 Paul Reid

$9,950 Anthony Inns

$9,775 Shilton Smith

$8,250 Kani Edwards

$7,900 Ryan Shiffman

$7,775 Craig Groome

$7,250 Jamie Mulligan

$7,250 Steven Holloway

$6,150 Matthew Poyntz

$6,025 Tom Taniwha

$5,925 John Parker

$5,525 Ben Hagar

Prizes:

1st: 51,000

2nd: 32,850

3rd: 21,520

4th: 16, 430

5th: 12, 650

6th: 8,210

7th: 6,570

8th: 5,750

9th: 4,930

10th: 4,340

Play will start on Saturday at 12.30pm.