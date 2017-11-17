Kiwis captain Adam Blair admits jobs will be on the line for players and coach David Kidwell when they meet Fiji in tomorrow's World Cup quarter-final in Wellington.

New Zealand is under pressure to make amends for last week's defeat to Tonga when they face the unbeaten Fijians at Westpac Stadium.

A second straight loss to a second-tier side would leave Kidwell in a precarious position, with the New Zealand Rugby League to review his position once his contract expires in January.

The 40-year-old's record is less than glorious, with New Zealand winning just three of nine games since he was appointed last September.

Under Kidwell's watch, New Zealand have been unsuccessful in four matches against Australia, drawn with Scotland and lost to Tonga, while a 17-16 win over England and one-sided World Cup victories over Samoa and Scotland are the only bright spots.

Blair concedes his side are playing for Kidwell's future but says they are also fighting to retain their positions and for the hopes of fans.

"We're playing for each other, everyone that's involved," said Blair. "We're playing for our country [and] for the people we've left behind - our families, our partners - to be in this team. Everyone's passionate and proud to wear this jersey, so everything's on the line - not only everyone's job but our positions in this team, too. It's a tough industry, jobs are on the line each week, and we see that all the time. We've just got to go out there and do our jobs and really knuckle down and do our country and everyone proud."

Despite being under the pump, the 31-year-old Warriors-bound forward dismissed suggestions the tournament would be a failure if the Kiwis don't reach the final.

Perhaps mindful of the fact the Kiwis are expected to face champions Australia if they advance to next weekend's semifinal in Brisbane, Blair said they are focused on longer-term goals.

"We're trying to build something bigger than what we're doing here, for a legacy that we want to leave behind. [That's for] the people that have worn the jersey before us, to our country, and the boys that are going to be coming in and taking our jerseys when we leave. So I wouldn't say it would be a failure - it would be a disappointment - but we haven't even thought about that."

Blair insists morale is high among players and staff, and says the pressure from media and fans has only strengthened their resolve.

"The boys are still happy around here. They're still smiling even after what's happened, they're all still energised and ready to go. Those things - you guys and the people that put the pressure on us to perform - only make us stronger as a group."

Blair admits the Kiwis let emotions creep in to their play last week, and reiterated the need to play with better discipline and control after completing just 68 per cent of their sets at Waikato Stadium.

"I've just gone about my business making sure again that I'm calm, clear and relaxed, and that's been my little philosophy throughout this tournament. Our discipline has been really good this week, training has been really solid in defence and attack."