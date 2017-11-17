The Netherlands demonstrated why they are the world's No 1-ranked team by thumping New Zealand 4-0 in their opening match at the women's World Hockey League final in Auckland tonight.

They began strongly, with two goals in the opening quarter, classy efforts from Kelly Jonker and Maartje Krekelaar.

World No 5 New Zealand had chances throughout but the Dutch became stronger on the ball as the game progressed and the skill level was high as they put on a master class of creating and taking opportunities.

The Netherlands added further goals to Frederique Matla and a second from Jonker in the third and fourth quarters to ram home their dominance.

"We're very happy with the result," Dutch captain Marloes Keetels said.

"We had a very high efficiency and I thought we defended very well."

New Zealand co-captain Sam Charlton admitted the Blacks Sticks discipline let them down, three green cards proving costly as they reduced them to 10 players each time.

"That's not how we planned it to go. We lacked a bit of discipline but I don't think the effort can be faulted," Charlton said.

The United States and South Korea drew the opening match of the tournament 1-1, with Erin Matson putting the US ahead. However Cha Yesol equalized two minutes from the end to give the Koreans an encouraging start.

A full round of four games will be played at the North Harbour Hockey Stadium tomorrow. In Pool B, Rio Olympic champions England will play bronze medallists Germany and Argentina face China, before New Zealand play Korea and the US face the Dutch.

Charlton said New Zealand would be confident going into the game against ninth-ranked Korea, given their good record against them.

"We know they are a team we can beat but we're looking for an improved performance."