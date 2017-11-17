Kiwi mixed martial arts fighter Shane Young is on the brink of the toughest challenge of his career - his UFC debut on eight days' notice in Sydney against home favourite Alex Volkanovski.

Young, a featherweight, will take on Volkanovski in a catchweight fight at UFC Fight Night 121 on Sunday, after the withdrawal of Peruvian Humberto Bandenay.

The 24-year-old Young, considered one of Australasia's rising featherweights, said he had little hesitation in agreeing to the fight, his first in a four-fight UFC deal.

"I've been ready for this for two years," he told the Herald. "I think the training I've done has prepared me for Sunday. I'm always training hard - two times a day every day apart from Sunday.

"I'm ready to rock - I'm really relishing the chance to take the fight on eight days' notice because I feel I won't have this opportunity again. Once you're in the big league you get maybe 12 weeks' notice... it's awesome to have my debut in what will be one of the hardest fights of my career given the circumstances."

Young, from Maraenui near Napier, trains at Auckland's City Kickboxing gym and will give Kiwi fans someone to cheer after New Zealand heavyweight Mark Hunt was pulled from the event by UFC president Dana White after revealing in a column that he was slurring his words and suffering from memory lapses.

Young, who has an 11-3 record, is the big underdog against the 15-1 Volkanovski, who has won his last 12 fights.

​UFC​ ​Fight​ ​Night​ ​121​ ​is screening on​ ​Sky​ ​Sport​ ​Pop-Up​ ​2​ ​this​ ​Sunday. Prelims:​ ​2PM​ ​NZDT Main​ ​Card:​ ​4PM​ ​NZD