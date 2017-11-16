Kiwis playmaker Kodi Nikorima has revealed his shock at discovering his parents sacrificed their own careers and moved the family to Australia to give both him and brother Jayden the best chance of breaking into the NRL.

The 23-year-old Brisbane Broncos utility was born in Palmerston North before his father's job in the Army saw them relocate to Burnham Camp, just south of Christchurch, where he first began playing rugby league as a youngster.

Nikorima told PlayersVoice.com.au that he had grown up believing his parents relocated to Brisbane in search of a better life, but he was stunned to learn recently that they made the move to give the boys better opportunities to fulfil their footballing potential.

It was during a chat with his father's best friend, Duane Peterson, at a family barbeque in Christchurch two weeks ago that he learned his father had actually passed up a military promotion to give his sons the best chance of cracking the big time. It was a story he says changed his life.

"Mum and Dad had a talk about it and, instead of taking the promotion, they took a punt on Jayden and me and moved to Brisbane," said to PlayersVoice.com.au.

"Dad loved the army, but he loved us much more. He found work in security at the airport and Mum worked with the police. It was a huge sacrifice and they did it for us, for our footy.

"Dad works on Manus Island these days but he's back in Australia at the moment. I intend to ask him more about this when I see him in the next week or two.

"To this day, he's never said anything to me about this. I still get quite emotional thinking about it.

"When his mate told me, I had a feeling in my stomach. You know what it's like. It's a feeling of overwhelming love and gratitude.

"There aren't really words for it. It's just something you feel and I'm very grateful for it."

Despite having spent the bulk of his life in Australia, Nikorima says it was a "no-brainer" when he decided to represent New Zealand, having grown up dreaming of pulling on the Kiwis jersey.

It was a different story for 21-year-old Jayden, who learned all of his football in Australia and felt a stronger connection to the green and gold.

"Jayden chose Australia. He has played for the Junior Kangaroos and the Queensland under 20s. He reasoned that Australia had taught him everything about rugby league. It was where he developed as a junior and made his career as a professional.

"In recognition of that, he felt he should wear the green-and-gold. It made perfect sense to me.

"Before he made the decision, he went to my parents to explain the reasons behind his decision and to seek their blessing. They supported his move 100 percent, just as they had with me."

Nikorima says he has never played in front of a crowd like that which packed out Waikato Stadium for the Kiwis Rugby League World Cup clash against Tonga in Hamilton last week.

He was dropped in the wake of the Kiwis shock 28-22 loss, after a couple of glaring defensive errors in the second-half, but insists belief in the camp remains strong that they can resurrect their campaign starting in tomorrow's quarter-final against Fiji in Wellington.

"Despite the result, our mindsets haven't changed. It's just a different pathway now. I still think we have a team that can go all the way at this tournament. We've got the talent, the dedication and the belief.

"Given what I know now about the sacrifices Dad made for me to play rugby league all those years ago, a New Zealand World Cup victory would be about as good a present as I could imagine giving him."