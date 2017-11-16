All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu has a date with the judiciary after being cited for a tackle early in their win over a French selection in Lyon.

Tuipulotu was tagged by citing commissioner John Byett of England for a dangerous charge on French ball carrier Marco Tauleigne in the 14th minute of New Zealand's 28-23 win on Tuesday.

World Rugby said a disciplinary hearing before Welsh judicial officer Roger Morris will take place in Edinburgh tomorrow.

The incident involved a collision between the two players, with Tauleigne jolted back. The No 8 left the field with his neck in a brace.

Tuipulotu went on to score a try in one of his best All Blacks performances.