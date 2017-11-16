Kiwi Michael Venus and his American partner Ryan Harrison have completed a phenomenal run through group play unbeaten at the ATP Finals in London to remain on track for a lucrative payday.



The French Open champions have beaten US Open champions Dutchman Jean-Julien Roger and Romanian Horia Tecau 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) in one hour and 13 minutes at the 02 Arena.



The third straight round robin win keeps Harrison and Venus on course to pocket a $486,000 US dollars should they go through the tournament unbeaten.



After going down an early break, Harrison and Venus won four straight games to clinch the first set in 28 minutes.



Games went with serve until the fifth game when Harrison dropped serve on the back of some ferocious returning from Rojer and Tecau.

Harrison and Venus broke Tecau in the very next game and after Venus held serve, the French Open champs broke Rojer for a 5-3 lead.

Serving for the set, Harrison fended off two break points with two big serves to hold and secure the opener 6-3 in 28 minutes.

It was a tightly contested second set with Venus saving a break point at 3-4.

The set went to a tie breaker with Tecau and Rojer getting on top early and racing to 4-1. But Venus and Harrison stormed back winning six of the next seven points to clinch it 7-6.



Harrison and Venus will only find out who their semi final opponents are tomorrow after the final round robin matches in the other group.



They have been joined in the semis by defending champions

Henri Kontinen and John Peers who defeated Raven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram 2-6, 6-1, 10-8 to secure their place in the last four.



Venus and Harrison received US $94,000 dollars for participating in the tournament plus $36,000 for each round robin match win.



If they win their semi final they will earn $96,000 US dollars and an additional $188,000 for winning the tournament.