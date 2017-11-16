Kiwi golfer Josh Geary has earned his European Tour card after carding a six-under 65 in the final round of Q-school.

Greary sat in a tie for 17th going into the final day of the six-round qualifying stage at the Lumine Golf Club in Tarragona, Spain, needing a top-25 finish to earn his tour card.

The 32-year-old was more than up for it posting two eagles, four birdies and two bogeys to finish at a tie for ninth at 17-under, booking his spot in the European Tour next year.

After a slow start to the event, Geary made his big move on day five on Thursday when he carded eight birdies on his way to a seven-under 64, jumping 33 spots on the leaderboard in the process.

Geary will join fellow countryman Ryan Fox on the European Tour in 2018.

