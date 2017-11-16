When the dust settles, it will be remembered as a truly remarkable day in New Zealand sport.

More than a game; it was a moment marked for history.

The orchestrated fireworks outside the All Whites team hotel between 3am and 4am wasn't just a couple of skyrockets, but a display worthy of a Guy Fawkes night. The noise was deafening and even in the upper reaches of the Marriott Hotel, the players were woken.

Mid-morning, three Peru military jets did a high speed pass above the All Whites' team hotel.

It was a stunt - the planes were emblazoned with "Vamos Peru" (Let's go Peru) - but it was also a reminder to the New Zealanders they were in enemy territory, and added to the intimidation.

From early morning, local television channels started their build-up for the match, which kicked off at 9.15pm (local time). Every newspaper featured the match on its front page, with one stating that "Let's go boys - tonight 32 million Peruvians play together with you".

The streets around the stadium were closed from the early hours of the morning. The queues to get into Estadio Nacional stretched the best part of a kilometre.

The one constant was noise. From the hawkers selling every piece of paraphernalia imaginable, to the brass bands and drummers on every second corner.

Inside the stadium, they chanted "Vamos Peru, esta noche tenemos que ganar" (Come on Peru, tonight we have to win) and "Ole, Ole, Ole, Ola, Cada dia te quiero mas," (Every day I love you more), accompanied by booming drums.

That continued throughout the match, reaching a crescendo when Peru scored their second goal.

Nearby radio commentators were crying, fans were embracing and an elderly couple kissed like teenagers.

The jumping, singing and shouting didn't stop until the final whistle which signalled an outpouring of joy likely to continue for days to come.

Vamos Peru!