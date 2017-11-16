There will be no missed opportunities for the Wellington Phoenix's New Zealand internationals, with the Phoenix's A-League clash this weekend against Western Sydney Wanderers being postponed.

It was confirmed by Football Federation Australia tonight that Saturday's clash at Sydney Showground Stadium will not go ahead, due to concerns with the playing surface.

As a result, the likes of Michael McGlinchey and Andrew Durante - both who were set to miss the clash - will likely get to play when the match is re-scheduled.

The Head of the A-League Greg O'Rourke personally inspected the playing surface and considered it a potential safety risk to the players and match officials.

Advertisement

"We understand that the surface is presently going through a necessary seasonal transition from Rye (Winter) grass which has been sprayed out as per the annual schedule, to Couch (Summer) grass," said O'Rourke.

"Unfortunately some sections of the surface have not regenerated as hoped due to recent cooler weather and as a result the surface is not consistent to the standard we require in the A-League.

"We discussed this issue with both clubs, the venue and Fox Sports and we agreed to postpone the match to a later date.

A decision to when the match will be re-scheduled will be made in the near future.