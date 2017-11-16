Peru's joy at qualifying for their first Football World Cup since 1982 has resulted in seismic celebrations.

The celebrations after Jefferson Farfan's first-half opening goal were so forceful that several earthquake-detection apps were alerted to a potential natural disaster.

According to goal.com, the Spanish version of the Earthquake Network app sent out an alert moments after Farfan's goal.

However, it was quickly discovered that there would be no need to duck for cover, as the tremor was a result of the celebrations as Peru took the lead.

"It is confirmed that there is no natural earthquake activity in Lima. It seems the Peruvians' excitement made the application activate," tweeted Sismologia Chile, a Twitter account related to the app.

INCREÍBLE | Alarma de Sismo Detector se habría activado en el Distrito de Lima debido a la celebración del gol de Perú a Nueva Zelanda. — Sismologia Chile (@SismologiaCh) November 16, 2017

"The @SismoDetector alert was activated [due to] the ground vibration generated by fans", the account confirmed.

Celebrations continued when Christian Ramos' second-half goal sealed the tie for Peru, and will surely continue long into the night and days to come.