Who shone and who struggled in the All Whites' 2-0 defeat to Peru?

All Whites

1. Stefan Marinovic - 7

Couldn't do much about the two goals, and made several decent saves.

18. Kip Colvey - 5

Brief moments of quality but outplayed by his opposite, Trauco.

Advertisement

5. Michael Boxall - 6

Several strong clearances but caught facing wrong way for second goal.

2. Winston Reid - 6

Solid, but lucky to avoid a penalty for handball. Tough header went over the bar.

22. Andrew Durante - 5

Caught out of position for the first goal, not as disruptive as fellow defenders.

3. Deklan Wynne - 5

Grew into the game defensively but kept well quiet by the Peru defence.

6. Bill Tuiloma - 4

Made six passes before being dragged at half-time for Chris Wood.

15. Clayton Lewis - 3

Made four passes, and lost possession nine times. Thankfully replaced after 58 minutes.

8. Michael McGlinchey - 5

The busiest of the central midfielders, but far less influential than in Wellington.

14. Ryan Thomas - 6

A few dangerous balls and ran all day, but couldn't find many attacking opportunities.

7. Kosta Barbarouses - 6

Miscast as a 5'7" target man for the first half, but gave his all and safe when on the ball.

Reserves:

Chris Wood - 6

Marco Rojas - 5

Jeremy Brockie - 5

Peru

1. Pedro Gallese - 7

Made his first save of the entire tie after 50 mins. Dealt with all attacks.

17. Luis Advincula - 8

Plenty of attacking endeavour, and solid in defence. Rattled the woodwork.

2. Alberto Rodriguez - 7

Made seven clearances, rarely troubled by the All Whites frontline.

15. Christian Ramos - 8

Quieter in defence than in Wellington but popped up with the pivotal goal.

6. Miguel Trauco - 8

A menace on the left with a slew of attacking crosses and defended his wing strongly.

13. Renato Tapia - 7

Put in an impressive defensive shift, and calm in possession.

8. Christian Cueva - 8

Popped up all over the field, and laid on the assist for Farfan's opener.

14. Andy Polo - 6

Very safe in possession; short passes kept Peru attacks flowing.

20. Edison Flores - 7

The busiest player on the ball for Peru. Idiotic short-pulling yellow a solitary blemish.

11. Raul Ruidiaz - 6

Dangerous when on the ball, but very rarely amongst the action.

10. Jefferson Farfan - 9

Hard to handle throughout, bagged the opening goal, and even helped in defence.

Reserves:

Yoshimar Yotun - 6

Andre Carrillo - 5

Adrian Zela - 5