Who shone and who struggled in the All Whites' 2-0 defeat to Peru?
All Whites
1. Stefan Marinovic - 7
Couldn't do much about the two goals, and made several decent saves.
18. Kip Colvey - 5
Brief moments of quality but outplayed by his opposite, Trauco.
5. Michael Boxall - 6
Several strong clearances but caught facing wrong way for second goal.
2. Winston Reid - 6
Solid, but lucky to avoid a penalty for handball. Tough header went over the bar.
22. Andrew Durante - 5
Caught out of position for the first goal, not as disruptive as fellow defenders.
3. Deklan Wynne - 5
Grew into the game defensively but kept well quiet by the Peru defence.
6. Bill Tuiloma - 4
Made six passes before being dragged at half-time for Chris Wood.
15. Clayton Lewis - 3
Made four passes, and lost possession nine times. Thankfully replaced after 58 minutes.
8. Michael McGlinchey - 5
The busiest of the central midfielders, but far less influential than in Wellington.
14. Ryan Thomas - 6
A few dangerous balls and ran all day, but couldn't find many attacking opportunities.
7. Kosta Barbarouses - 6
Miscast as a 5'7" target man for the first half, but gave his all and safe when on the ball.
Reserves:
Chris Wood - 6
Marco Rojas - 5
Jeremy Brockie - 5
Peru
1. Pedro Gallese - 7
Made his first save of the entire tie after 50 mins. Dealt with all attacks.
17. Luis Advincula - 8
Plenty of attacking endeavour, and solid in defence. Rattled the woodwork.
2. Alberto Rodriguez - 7
Made seven clearances, rarely troubled by the All Whites frontline.
15. Christian Ramos - 8
Quieter in defence than in Wellington but popped up with the pivotal goal.
6. Miguel Trauco - 8
A menace on the left with a slew of attacking crosses and defended his wing strongly.
13. Renato Tapia - 7
Put in an impressive defensive shift, and calm in possession.
8. Christian Cueva - 8
Popped up all over the field, and laid on the assist for Farfan's opener.
14. Andy Polo - 6
Very safe in possession; short passes kept Peru attacks flowing.
20. Edison Flores - 7
The busiest player on the ball for Peru. Idiotic short-pulling yellow a solitary blemish.
11. Raul Ruidiaz - 6
Dangerous when on the ball, but very rarely amongst the action.
10. Jefferson Farfan - 9
Hard to handle throughout, bagged the opening goal, and even helped in defence.
Reserves:
Yoshimar Yotun - 6
Andre Carrillo - 5
Adrian Zela - 5