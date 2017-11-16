By Michael Burgess in Lima

One World Cup dream is over, while another can finally begin.

New Zealand's hopes of heading to Russia next year have been extinguished, after a 2-0 loss to Peru in Lima.

The result also means that Peru's 35 year World Cup nightmare - after decades of near misses to qualify for Fifa's showpiece - has ended.

Advertisement

As it happened: All Whites v Peru

Just like in Wellington, it was an incredibly tense match. Peru took a deserved lead midway through the first half, with a fierce drive from Jefferson Farfan, after earlier hitting the crossbar in the third minute.

But the All Whites - after struggling to gain a foothold in the match at all in the first half - came back well in the second, with Chris Wood having an instant impact.

But when Christian Ramos extended the Peruvian lead midway through the second half, after the All Whites defenders were caught ball watching from a deep cross, it was a long road back.

If the All Whites have any regrets, it will be for the conservative approach they took in the first half. Perhaps in anticipation of the Peruvian onslaught, Bill Tuiloma was added to the midfield, with Kosta Barbarouses in a lone ranger role up front while Wood started from the bench.

It was an understandable approach, but didn't really work, as it meant that Ryan Thomas, Clayton Lewis and Michael McGlinchey struggled to get on the ball at all, while Peru grabbed all the initiative and momentum.

The game opened up in the second half, and the All Whites showed what is possible when they keep the ball on the ground, but by then it was too late.

It was an unbelievable atmosphere in Estadio Nacional - surely one of the toughest missions any New Zealand sports team has ever faced.

The crowd was whipped into frenzy by kick-off time, after days of anticipation, and the Peruvian team responded. They were much sharper than in the first leg, constantly pulling the All Whites from side to side, especially in the first half.

It was tough for the visiting team, who struggled to retain possession for any decent periods, while facing constant pressure from the South American side.

After some stout defending - as they were starting to work their way into the game - the circumstances of the first Peruvian goal were disappointing. The All Whites were caught out by a swift counter attack, with Winston Reid forced to come across and cover Christian Cueva. Cueva made space well, then delivered a killer ball to Farfan, who smashed it past Stefan Marinovic.

That moment changed the face of the game; until then the pressure had been building, and the 45,000 crowd were starting to get impatient and frustrated. The Peruvians were finding space at will, but couldn't create clear chances and some nerves were starting to show.

Barbarouses had a penalty appeal in the first minute - which at first glance looked a decent shout, but otherwise the All Whites' best chances from set pieces, with Reid putting a header over the crossbar just before halftime.

Wood was a menace when he came on in the second half, with two sharp headers, and he also delivered a perfect flick on for Jeremy Brockie, which the former Phoenix striker failed to anticipate.

Marinovic had another top game, with three superb saves.

New Zealand 0

Peru 2 (J Farfan, C Ramos)

Halftime: 1-0