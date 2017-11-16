Wallabies rugby star and anti same-sex marriage advocate Israel Folau married his long-term partner, Silver Fern Maria Tutaia, on Wednesday, choosing to hold his wedding on the same day the postal vote result was revealed.

Folau, who is a vocal opponent of same-sex marriage, married Tutaia during a private ceremony in Kangaroo Valley.

Tutaia walked down the aisle just hours after the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed 61.6 per cent of Australians voted "yes" in the postal vote.

I love and respect all people for who they are and their opinions. but personally, I will not support gay marriage.✌❤🙏 — Israel Folau (@IzzyFolau) September 13, 2017

Many Australians who support same-sex marriage criticised Folau on social media following the announcement of the result.

Folau's long-term manager Isaac Moses refused to confirm details of the nuptials but news.com.au understands the ceremony went ahead.

"I've got no idea what you're talking about," Moses told news.com.au. "I'm his manager, but I don't know everything. Why don't you call him?"

Israel Folau and Tutaia at the Auckland Cup, Ellerslie Race Course, Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, March 12, 2016. Photo / www.photosport.co.nz Israel Folau and Tutaia at the Auckland Cup, Ellerslie Race Course, Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, March 12, 2016. Photo / www.photosport.co.nz

Folau, 28, who is Christian and frequently tweets verses from the Bible, announced his engagement to Tutaia, 30, in October last year.

He first tweeted his opinions about the same-sex marriage survey in September and later confirmed his comments at a press conference last month.

When asked if he had any regrets over his stance, Folau replied, "No, definitely not."

"I stand alongside what I said on that time and I've left it there. I stay true to myself and what I believe in," he told reporters last month.

"I thought about all the things that could happen afterwards, and that's fine for me, I respect everyone and everyone's opinions which is all good."

He said the outcome of yesterday's vote would have no impact on his relationship.

"It definitely hasn't changed around my personal relationship with my fiancee," Folau said.

"It hasn't really affected me at all. That won't change too much for me. I'm just really enjoying playing my rugby and life outside of that."

Folau and Tutaia's most recent public appearance together was at Derby Day in Melbourne earlier this month

The Waratahs player is the only Australian nominated for the 2017 World Rugby Player of the Year Award, which will be announced next weekend.