The All Whites will again be without influential striker Chris Wood for the second leg of their World Cup intercontinental playoff match against Peru.

Wood is unable to start for the second game in succession and is joined in the reserves by by Marco Rojas with Bill Tuiloma elevated to the starting eleven.

Tommy Smith is also injured.

How will this affect the way the All Whites' approach the game?

Advertisement

With Wood again starting on the bench, coach Anthony Hudson now has to decide when to inject him.

This will - of course - depend largely on the match situation.

It would be tempting to hold off for as long as possible and bring him on after an hour or so if the game is goalless, to seek what could be a crucial goal.

He also has to consider the possibility of extra-time.

But if New Zealand falls behind, they'll need their best player on the pitch.

Either way, it would be unlikely to see him come on before half-time.

Smith's unavailability is disappointing, but Andrew Durante stepped into the breach when the Ipswich Town defender came off injured in Wellington on Saturday and New Zealand's rearguard didn't lose anything.

Durante is an experienced campaigner who won't be overawed in the slightest by the big occasion.

Tuiloma is there to add a bit of extra steel in midfield, especially with the Peruvians likely to come out strongly.

With extra-time a possibility and only three substitutes at his disposal, Hudson will again have to use them wisely.

Wood will obviously be one, but the other two will depend almost entirely on how the game is going.

If a goal is needed, he may look to veteran Shane Smeltz who has proven international pedigree and the happy knack of being in the right place at the right time when chances arrive.

Other attacking options would be energetic youngster Monty Patterson and in-form South African-based marksman Jeremy Brockie.

If New Zealand are ahead with the clock ticking down, defensive reinforcements will be needed. Themi Tzimopoulos would be among the first players Hudson looks to in that scenario.

All Whites starting line-up:

Kosta Barbarouses

Michael Boxall

Kip Colvey

Andrew Durante

Clayton Lewis

Stefan Marinovic

Michael McGlinchey

Winston Reid (c)

Ryan Thomas

Bill Tuiloma

Deklan Wynne