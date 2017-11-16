With their intercontinental playoff delicately poised at 0-0, the All Whites meet Peru this afternoon at 3.15pm for a place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

They will be without Tommy Smith, who is replaced by Andrew Durante, while Chris Wood remains on the bench. Bill Tuiloma has come in for Marco Rojas in the second change.

The All Whites need a victory - or a score draw - to qualify for the World Cup. If it's 0-0 after 90 minutes, a further 30 minutes of extra-time will be played, where a score draw would send New Zealand through due to away goals. If it's 0-0 after 120 minutes, we go to a penalty shoot-out.

The odds are against the All Whites, and Peru have been pulling out some tricks to try and garner any advantage they can before the clash.

After several low key (yet highly suspicious) attempts at making life harder for Anthony Hudson's visiting team - including a delayed flight from Wellington, and inexplicably long bus trips to the JW Marriot hotel in Miraflores and the Estadio Nacional - a series of "prolonged fireworks" woke up players the night before the game.

Today means plenty for Peru. The Peruvian government on Wednesday confirmed, via an official notice, that there will be a public holiday the day after the match if - and only if - the Peru team wins.

La Blanquirroja have not qualified for the World Cup finals - to be held in Russia next year - in more than three decades.

Game on.