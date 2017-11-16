Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has sent her best wishes to the All Whites for today's World Cup qualifier in Lima against Peru.

Displaying two personalised shirts printed with her name and that of partner Clarke Gayford sent to her by New Zealand Football, she said the All Whites were ready for the game of their lives.

"I haven't had a shirt like this since I played basketball at Morrinsville College, circa 1997 and it didn't come with a lot of victories so I am hoping this will be different. Ardern and a Gayford shirts in the appropriate order too.

"I am wishing for our team to do amazingly well.

"I didn't manage to get the president of Peru to nail down a wager on this game but I can tell you if we take it home I'm going to be sending him a wee message."

