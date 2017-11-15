Local Peruvians are upset at some of the tactics being used to upset the All Whites ahead of the qualifier.

Fireworks were let off outside the team's hotel at 3am local time last night, followed by an ear-piercing low-pass by military jets today.

Lima resident Carlos Zúñiga [CARR-loss zoo-NYEE-ga] has written on Facebook that the attitude means Peru doesn't deserve a win.

"It's one thing for four idiots to claim bullying their rival is part of the game. But for the State to do so is another story," Zúñiga wrote.

"How embarrassing."

Paul Acevedo was upset at how the local media were portraying the events.

"Whoever said that the explosions from the fireworks wouldn't disturb the New Zealanders who were sleeping at the hotel in Lima, was wrong. This is what the country's media has been reporting about the terrible conduct of some bad fans," Acevedo wrote.

"What a shame. This is not how Peru plays!"