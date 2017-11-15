Tyson Fury has weighed in on the prospect of a Joseph Parker v Anthony Joshua heavyweight showdown, saying he would bet thousands of pounds on a Parker knockout victory.

Fury, the former world champion, is back in the gym after a two-year lay-off and is threatening to reclaim his titles lost due to inactivity.

His tweet in support of Kiwi Parker, with whom he gets on well - the pair celebrated into the early hours following Parker's win over Fury's cousin Hughie in Manchester in September - comes amid more developments in the negotiations between Parker and Joshua.

They began last night when Parker sent a tweet to Joshua accusing him and promoter Eddie Hearn of offering half of what they paid American Charles Martin for his fight against Joshua in London last year. Martin had somehow won the IBF title and accepted the Joshua fight as his first defence - losing in the first round and fading back into obscurity.

Hearn responded by saying the figures referred to by Parker were incorrect and urged him to pick up the phone.

And there appeared to be a willingness to find a middle ground by both parties - suggesting a unification fight between the pair in March or April was a distinct possibility.

"I'm not sure what Parker was told, but his tweet was incorrect," Hearn told Sky Sports in the UK. "They haven't even replied to my offer, other than via tweets. We are not interested in the he-said, she-said.

"If they want to make the fight, then they should come off social media and pick up the phone."

Hearn added: "I'm encouraging them to open dialogue to see if we can find middle ground.

"We have spoken [on Wednesday] and made our positions clear. There isn't middle ground at the moment but that can change. This is a fight we want."

Parker's promoter David Higgins told Sky Sports: "We have heard rumours about what Charles Martin was paid. Joseph has said he was offered less than half.

"We've had clarification from Eddie. It was actually a little bit more than half that Eddie offered, but still how can Charles Martin be worth nearly double a unification against an unbeaten world champion named Joseph Parker?"

Higgins insists he could slightly soften his stance of "not a cent less" than a 40-60 split in Joshua's favour, but wants to work with Hearn.

"Yes, absolutely, but it's got to improve a lot," he said. "You never say never, but not a lot [less]. We should work together.

"We want a more collaborative, open-book approach, rather than pay us off with a low fixed fee and we don't know what the revenues are.

"The world wants to see it, we want it, but we won't accept it for what we think is an unfair deal.

"His [Parker's] frame of mind, we are very aligned, our camp. He wants to fight Joshua, but he knows the deal is not what it should be.

"Joseph Parker's message to Anthony Joshua is: 'I want to fight you. I think I'll win, but I want a fair portion of the pie. It's a big pie and let's share it fairly'."

Another who believes the fight would be a competitive one is world-renowned ring announcer Michael Buffer, the American tweeting this morning: "This would be a better match than many say Joe is underestimated he can bang + we'd b closer to a unified title & that's what we all want!"

If Anthony Joshua fights Joseph Parker I will bet anybody in the world £5000 cash the parker will ko him? — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 15, 2017

.@anthonyfjoshua thanks for offering me less than half of what you paid Martin, to unify! Do you really want to fight? Make a serious offer #NeverBeenDropped @d_higgins_duco @EddieHearn — Joseph Parker (@joeboxerparker) November 15, 2017