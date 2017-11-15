By Michael Burgess in Lima

"If New Zealand wins...you are going to need an escape plan"

When I told my waiter at a lunch bar that I was from New Zealand - and going to the game tonight - it produced an instant reaction.

His words were said with a smile, and there is no suggestion - at all - of any danger to the Kiwis currently in Peru.

The locals here have been extremely hospitable, and the small group of fans than have travelled here from New Zealand have had a wonderful time.

Indeed, during the past three days in Lima I haven't witnessed anything close to hostility, and most interactions have been just good natured banter.

But things could turn a little bit ugly tonight, which would be understandable.

If the worst occurs - and Peru misses out on the final berth at the 2018 World Cup - it's hard to comprehend the depth of despair, anger and shock that would be felt.

Life isn't easy here. Economically it can be a struggle for locals, with many living day by day. They also endured the misery of the Shining Path terrorist movement in the 1980s and early 1990s, which ripped the country apart.

There have also been various government corruption scandals down the decades, specifically during the tenure of ex-President Alberto Fuijimori.

But football is a source of solace, pride, happiness and unity in a way that most New Zealanders could never understand. We might get upset over an All Blacks defeat, but our comfortable lives go on, as we head to the beach, bach or BBQ.

Here it's different.

Peru has endured 35 years of hurt, desperation and sadness when it comes to the World Cup.

They have come close to qualifying but have consistently fallen short, in what is the most brutal passage to the tournament in the world.

In the South American confederation they have to contend with two of world's football powerhouses - Brazil and Argentina - as well as Colombia, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay. There are also trips to Ecuador and Bolivia, to play in lung bursting altitude.

It looked like more disappointment was in order during this current qualification cycle, as Peru made an awful start to qualifying.

But their young team bounced back well, and going into the last day of matches in mid-October, after 17 gruelling rounds, sat in 5th place.

It was a dramatic night, and due to other results Peru were set to miss out until Paolo Guerrero's late goal against Colombia, which meant La Blanquirroja finished fifth ahead of Chile by a single goal.

After everything Peru has been through to get this close, it's hard to imagine the reaction if somehow a team from the bottom of the world, sitting at 122 in the Fifa rankings, deny them a trip to Russia.

Precautions have been taken. The small group of New Zealand fans will be surrounded by police at the stadium tonight, just to ensure there are no clashes if things turn sour.

There has been extra security added to the All Whites motorcade on the way to the game, and New Zealand Football have put together an alternative plan in place. Should the team achieve an against the odds victory, it is likely the team would be held inside the stadium for a few hours before they try to leave for their hotel in central Lima.